Does California owe you money?

The state could owe you money. The holiday season is fast approaching and many are suffering from severe economic distress resulting from the COVID-19 shutdowns, so take a few minutes to see if you have some money coming to you. The state of California is sitting on almost $10 billion in unclaimed properties. Some of that money could be yours.

Under California’s Unclaimed Property Law, banks, insurance companies and other businesses are required to transfer property to the controller’s office if it goes unclaimed over a specified period of time, usually three years. Bank accounts, stoc...