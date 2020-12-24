Do you love wine? Does it love you?

Americans love wine. They love it so much that wine consumption has nearly doubled in the U.S. in the past 25 years.

A glass of wine is viewed by many to be the perfect accompaniment to a special meal. However, many people have experienced unwelcome symptoms from the histamines found in many wines.

Researcher Dr. David Meadows has provided some valuable insight on this topic.

Meadows explained that histamine is "one compound in a broad class of biogenic amines that trigger allergic reactions and seasonal allergy symptoms." Common symptoms for those sensitive when ingesting histamines can in...