Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News 

Do you love wine? Does it love you?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 3:17pm

glass of wine and list of inflammatory issues

Village News/PureWine graphic

Americans love wine. They love it so much that wine consumption has nearly doubled in the U.S. in the past 25 years.

A glass of wine is viewed by many to be the perfect accompaniment to a special meal. However, many people have experienced unwelcome symptoms from the histamines found in many wines.

Researcher Dr. David Meadows has provided some valuable insight on this topic.

Meadows explained that histamine is "one compound in a broad class of biogenic amines that trigger allergic reactions and seasonal allergy symptoms." Common symptoms for those sensitive when ingesting histamines can in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 11:45