Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California leads with public health and vaccine equity to safely and sustainably reopen

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:26pm



SACRAMENTO – The Newsom Administration announced March 4 that California will lead with safety protocols and vaccine equity to end the pandemic and reopen the economy. To that end, the state has set aside 40% of vaccine doses for the hardest-hit communities and established a vaccine equity metric – which seeks to increase vaccinations in those communities – as a prelude to adjusting the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which governs the conditions under which California’s economy can safely operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

