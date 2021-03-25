Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

Distracted by Mr. Potato Head while Rome burns

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 2:49pm



While our culture is in division and we are distracted with first world issues like canceling Mr. Potato Head, Pepe LePew and Dr. Suess, it is interesting to me the juxtaposition of having one of our top award shows, the Grammys, almost simultaneously showcasing women entertainers rolling all over on the floor while singing a song with words we can’t even print because it would be considered pornographic.

While we are being ridiculous, creating race wars and infecting our children with critical race theory, opening our borders while our businesses, schools and churches are locked down an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:15