Distracted by Mr. Potato Head while Rome burns

While our culture is in division and we are distracted with first world issues like canceling Mr. Potato Head, Pepe LePew and Dr. Suess, it is interesting to me the juxtaposition of having one of our top award shows, the Grammys, almost simultaneously showcasing women entertainers rolling all over on the floor while singing a song with words we can’t even print because it would be considered pornographic.

While we are being ridiculous, creating race wars and infecting our children with critical race theory, opening our borders while our businesses, schools and churches are locked down an...