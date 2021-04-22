The test that "best measures fatigue"

People who do not experience chronic fatigue have a hard time understanding that it truly is a "real" condition.

Many medical conditions cause patients to feel significant, ongoing fatigue. In some cases, the fatigue is so profound that it is disabling and the individual can no longer perform everyday chores or the work they have depended on for their livelihood.

Workwell Foundation provides disability evaluations for individuals with fatigue-related illnesses. The foundation focuses on research concerning the functional aspects of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome to understand the biological basis for fatigue and post-exertional malaise. Bringing awareness and education to society...