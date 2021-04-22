Signs of recovery appear as California adds jobs for 2nd month
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:37am
California employers added 119,600 new jobs in March, the second straight month of growth following a topsy-turvy year of enormous losses and inconsistent gains during an unpredictable pandemic.
New unemployment claims, both for traditional employees and independent contractors, are at their lowest levels since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Restaurants and hotels, which have weathered heavy losses during a year of stay-at-home orders, accounted for more than half of the 260,600 jobs added in the state since February. Experts said Friday that's a sign the world's fifth-largest eco...
