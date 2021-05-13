Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Band of Mission Indians applauds County of San Diego Board of Supervisors for repealing policies hindering tribal growth

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 5:20pm



PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians applauds the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors for their decision to repeal blanket opposition on fee-to-trust applications and loosen strict liquor license requirements for tribal governments at this morning’s board meeting.

“On behalf of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, we thank the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors for supporting this important proposal,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “This action is an important step in the right direction.”

The decision, which was unanimously approve...



