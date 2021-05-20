BWC holds creative fundraiser

BWC chair Maura Button, left, and co-chair Shay Mandrayar organize the club's spring fundraiser, May 7.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held a very successful fundraiser Friday, May 7, at the lower level of Z Café in Bonsall River Village plaza.

The committee members who worked to make this year's fundraiser so successful are Maura Button, chairman; Shay Mandrayar, co-chairman; Patty Merriam, crafts and advisor; Sydne Gilbert, Angel Benefactors and advisor; Marlene Rantanen, advisor; Mary Jane Poulter, president and advisor; Emily Manley, fourth vice president, Ways and Means; Judy Bresnahan, advisor; Marleen DuBona, wreaths.

Many BWC members joined in to help with the spring fundraise...