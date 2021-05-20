BREAKING: Collision sparks vegetation fire on Olive Hill Road

North County Fire Department responded to a reported vegetation fire, likely sparked by a two car collision in the 3200 block of Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

Two people were reporting injuries but refused transport, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

The collision, first reported at 1:11p.m., Wednesday, May 26, involved a U-Haul as well as a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck and is blocking both lanes of traffic, the CHP said.

"The fire is out," NCFPD reported on its Twitter feed. "Crews will remain on scene performing mop-up. Please avoid this area."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.