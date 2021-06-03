Free food distribution set for June 11

SAN DIEGO – To address the increased need for food assistance in San Diego County, Feeding San Diego's Together Tour has added a site in Fallbrook on Friday, June 11 and July 9 to distribute nutritious food to those facing hunger.

Feeding San Diego is the county's leading hunger relief and food rescue non-profit that works with hundreds of partners to get healthy food out into the community. This new free food distribution in Fallbrook can serve 500 households and will be held at the Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center (35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road) from 12-2 p.m. on the second Fri...