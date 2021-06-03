Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Groundbreaking held for high school construction

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 2:42pm

Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez and Narcisco Iglesias

Village News/Christal Gaines-Emory photo

Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez and Fallbrook High School Principal Narcisco Iglesias are honored with an engraved shovel from Balfour Beatty to commemorate the groundbreaking for construction at the high school.

Construction work on the Fallbrook High School library, cafeteria, amphitheater, and restrooms will begin June 7, and the groundbreaking was held May 21.

"It's an exciting time for Fallbrook High School," said Fallbrook High Principal Narciso Iglesias.

Concrete seating will be provided for the outside amphitheater known as "the bowl," which will also be improved to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The work for the buildings will involve asbestos abatement and carpeting where appropriate, and new fire alarm systems will be installed.

"Lots of work is going to take place ove...



