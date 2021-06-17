Scripps opens Medical Center San Marcos Clinic; closes Escondido Center

Scripps Health opened Scripps Coastal Medical Center San Marcos Monday, June 14, offering North County residents primary care, radiology, laboratory services and same-day care through Scripps HealthExpress.

The Scripps Coastal Medical Center Escondido closed its doors and its providers have relocated to the San Marcos site.

“We are excited to offer the entire San Marcos region this convenient primary health care option for the entire family covering all ages and including internal, family medicine and pediatrics,” Dr. Kevin Hirsch,

president and CEO of Scripps Coastal Medical Group, sai...