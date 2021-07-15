Theatre Talk

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast, the Musical" opens at Moonlight Amphitheatre July 21 and runs until Aug. 7. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. for picnics, performances being at 8:00 in this outdoor venue under the stars. This much-loved Disney musical is much anticipated with tickets going fast. Bring a blanket in case the weather takes a turn and a seat cushion helps too. Tickets are $17 – $59. Reserve seats early. This could easily be a sell-out show.

Up next: You won't want to miss "Chorus Line" from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4. For tickets, visit www.moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

Nor...