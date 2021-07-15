Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Theatre Talk

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:35pm

Village News/Eric Hobbs photo

La Jolla Playhouse is featuring comedian Hasan Minhaj for two nights on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast, the Musical" opens at Moonlight Amphitheatre July 21 and runs until Aug. 7. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. for picnics, performances being at 8:00 in this outdoor venue under the stars. This much-loved Disney musical is much anticipated with tickets going fast. Bring a blanket in case the weather takes a turn and a seat cushion helps too. Tickets are $17 – $59. Reserve seats early. This could easily be a sell-out show.

Up next: You won't want to miss "Chorus Line" from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4. For tickets, visit www.moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

Nor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021