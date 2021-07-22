Site managers needed for in-person voting locations

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters is seeking temporary site managers to operate an assigned in-person voting location for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. Site managers earn $20 per hour and work approximately 125 hours over a five-week period.

For the upcoming election, in-person voting locations will be open for four days instead of one. The Registrar’s office will hire election workers rather than use volunteer poll workers because training is more extensive for the expanded time period.

Site managers will be require...