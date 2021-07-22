Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supervisors approve option on 76/15 property

Sheriff's station planned use

 
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 6:08pm



The County of San Diego has taken an option to purchase an 18.49-acre parcel near the intersection of State Route 76 and Interstate 15.

A 4-1 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote July 13, with Nora Vargas opposed, authorized the director of the county's Department of General Services to execute an option agreement with the California Department of Transportation for the parcel. The county will provide a $321,000 non-refundable deposit.

"I think this is much needed," said Supervisor Jim Desmond.

The 2005 Sheriff's Department Facilities Master Plan recommended that a new Sheriff's st...



