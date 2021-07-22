Kurnik named Valley League player of the year

All five Warriors starters named all-league

The Valley League girls basketball coaches selected Fallbrook High School junior Naiya Kurnik as the league's player of the year, and all five of Fallbrook's starters were given all-league designation.

Kurnik was joined on the first team by Juliana Blas. Elley Ahrend was placed on the second team. Claire Nordeen and Liz Villigran received honorable mention accolades.

"I thought that all five of my starters should have been first team or second team," said Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison. "We got them at least honorable mention."

Fallbrook was undefeated i...