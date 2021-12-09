UPDATED: Numerous traffic accidents, flooding wreaks havoc on roadways

Tree down between Alvarado and Gum Tree Lane

Flooded roadways, like this one at East Mission at North Brandon roads in Fallbrook, are a common site during the Tuesday, Dec. 14 storms. East Mission is currently closed due to the flooding. Valley News/AC Investigations photo

UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

California Highway Patrol is reporting a tree down in Fallbrook between Alvarado and Gum Tree Lane at 3:42 p.m.

CHP is also reporting a vehicle off I-15 at Old Highway 395 Northbound at 3:54 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A slew of traffic accidents across the area along with flooding, is wreaking havoc on traffic and creating headaches for drivers this rainy Tuesday.

In Fallbrook, the 2300 block of Huffstatler Street and 5000 block of 5th Street, both in Rainbow, and East Mission Road at North Brandon Road in Fallbrook are closed due to flooding.

North County Fire Protection District is on scene of wires down in the area of the 1400 block of Knoll Park Lane in Fallbrook and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Two traffic collisions at about 8:30 this morning on East Mission Road in Fallbrook, one in the area of Pamela Drive and another near Via Zancas prompted North County Fire Protection District to advise drivers to expect delays.

A two vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 15 was slowing traffic earlier today, according to a CHP incident report which showed at least one of the two vehicles on the right hand shoulder of the freeway with North County Fire Protection District and CHP responding to the crash, first reported at 10:52 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14.

At 1:15 p.m. CHP was reporting a semitruck had lost control on the southbound 15 at Mission Road skidding across all lanes of traffic before crashing into the center divide.

Another accident was reported on I-15 at Rainbow Glen Road at 1:54 p.m., the number of vehicles involved has not been released as of the 2:20 p.m. update to this story.

East Mission Road was closed for a short period of time earlier this morning when a tree fell in the area of East Mission Road and Hamilton Lane in Fallbrook.

A second tree was reported down near the intersection of DeLuz and Green Valley roads and a vehicle size boulder was reported on a blind curve at De Luz Road and Via Raquein in De Luz.

Roads and traffic aren't looking and better throughout the region.

Earlier this morning a jackknifed semitruck spilled 50 gallons of diesel resulting in the closure of the northbound I-15 onramp from Temecula Parkway. First reported at 10:30 a.m., the semi appeared to have lost control while executing the onramp, striking a car and a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

Before the closure traffic was using the right shoulder to go around the accident and enter the freeway, the incident log said, adding that there is also damage to the guardrail.

CHP, Cal Fire and Hazmat all responded to the scene.

Another two vehicle accident occurring a short time later at I-215 and Clinton Keith was reported at 12:19 p.m. with both vehicles coming to rest in the slow lane of northbound 215.

Accidents were also reported at I-15 and old Highway 395 and the I-15 and I-215 split.

Two vehicle collisions weren't the only accidents occurring during the storm. Several spinouts and single vehicle accidents were also reported.

In Murrieta a vehicle hit a retaining wall on I-15 near Murrieta Hot Springs Road and in Temecula a vehicle spun out along De Portola Road in Wine Country.

In Menifee, single car collisions were reported on I-215 near the Ethanac Road, Newport Road and McCall Boulevard exits. A single vehicle in a ditch was also reported at Wickerd and Briggs roads.

CHP spokesman Mike Lassig said it's important to remember to drive safely in the inclement weather.

"Anytime there is inclement weather like this, heavy rain, light rain, we have to reduce our speed because even if the posted speed limit is 70 mph, that is for optimal weather conditions and is just not a safe speed when raining," Lassig said. "We want to increase our space cushion in between our vehicle and the vehicle in front of us. It will give us the time to react safely and to stop."

Down trees and reports of flooding from Bonsall, Fallbrook, Temecula and Murrieta flooding throughout the area has also been reported.

Lassig said it's important to remember not to cross flooded roadways and to always use properly use a seat belt.

"Sometimes roadways wash out, people try crossing them and they get stuck. I remember a few years ago a driver died after getting stuck on a flooded roadway in Sage," Lassig said. "If a driver approaches a road closed due to flooding, they should never try to cross it. What they should do is turn around and find another route."

According to the National Weather Service, the rain should begin to clear out of the area later today.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

