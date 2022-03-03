Iconic California palms are in jeopardy

As we drive around California neighborhoods, we see various palm trees in the landscape and say, oh yes, palms are a part of the horticultural fabric of our southland gardens.

Palm trees come from many exotic locations around the globe, from the local Anza Borrego desert to the jungles of Borneo, Madagascar, and faraway places like the Canary Islands off the north coast of Africa.

With this wide spectrum of palms, many types have found the Mediterranean climate of California just great to hang out in and to flourish.

The large citrus ranches in Corona and the Riverside area would border th...