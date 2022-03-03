Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert
Special to the Village News 

Iconic California palms are in jeopardy

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:15pm

Village News/Roger Boddaert photos

Senegal Phoenix palm trees are dying from fungus.

As we drive around California neighborhoods, we see various palm trees in the landscape and say, oh yes, palms are a part of the horticultural fabric of our southland gardens.

Palm trees come from many exotic locations around the globe, from the local Anza Borrego desert to the jungles of Borneo, Madagascar, and faraway places like the Canary Islands off the north coast of Africa.

With this wide spectrum of palms, many types have found the Mediterranean climate of California just great to hang out in and to flourish.

The large citrus ranches in Corona and the Riverside area would border th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 13:16