Burg makes appearance at status conference

A handcuffed and masked Nicholas "Nick Burg" is led out of the courtroom by a San Diego County Sheriff Department deputy following a status conference Monday, April 11.

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, 30, of Fallbrook, appeared in court Monday, April 11 for a status conference regarding the case against him for suspicion of murder in the first degree.

During the conference, Burg sat silently at the attorney's table with his public defender Jill Kovaly, never addressing the court during the less than two-minute hearing.

Kovaly said that she wanted it on record that Tony Campbell from AC Investigations worked on the case and could be called as a witness.

"I just wanted that on record," she said.

Burg's next court appearance was scheduled for Monday, May 16 at 1:30 p....