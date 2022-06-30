Encore Club holds Beach Blanket Bingo party

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is going into summer break, giving time for the new board and activities chairs to plan exciting and new things for the upcoming 2022-2023 year. The Encore Club is a social club, for neighbors from Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow, to get together for monthly coffee meetings and sign up for a wide variety of activities.

The club is a welcoming place for singles or couples to meet, make new friends and reconnect with old friends.

Members said their Beach Blanket Bingo, the ultimate summer break party, was a raging success. It was held at a member's ho...