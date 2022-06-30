Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Encore Club holds Beach Blanket Bingo party

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:56am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Encore member chefs for the Beach Blanket Bingo party are Glen Landers and Bob Drzewicki.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is going into summer break, giving time for the new board and activities chairs to plan exciting and new things for the upcoming 2022-2023 year. The Encore Club is a social club, for neighbors from Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow, to get together for monthly coffee meetings and sign up for a wide variety of activities.

The club is a welcoming place for singles or couples to meet, make new friends and reconnect with old friends.

Members said their Beach Blanket Bingo, the ultimate summer break party, was a raging success. It was held at a member's ho...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 21:30