Celebrate July 4 safely

If not handled properly, barbecues and heat can be dangerous and cause injuries to children and adults. Village News/Metro Creative photo

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, it's important to know how to celebrate the annual holiday safely. From fireworks to food safety here is all residents need to know to have a happy and healthy July Fourth this year.

Outdoor activities

The Fourth of July weather forecast is calling for highs in the upper 80s as of press time so it's important to stay hydrated. Make sure pets have water and when outdoors try to stay in the shade as much as possible and avoid direct sun. Don't forget to wear sunblock and wear the appropriate clothing.

For those hiking,...