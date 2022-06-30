Water Authority adopts 2023 rates and charges

Strategic actions reduce water rate increases, maintaining affordability despite inflation

SAN DIEGO – Faced with the same inflationary pressures that are pushing up prices for residents and businesses, the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors adopted 2023 water rates using strategies to minimize increases for its 24 member agencies and their customers, June 23.

The rates and charges will increase by 3.7% for untreated water and 5.2% for treated water in calendar year 2023 for the Water Authority’s member agencies. The increases – adopted after a public hearing – are attributable to historically high inflation, significant energy cost increases from SDG&E...