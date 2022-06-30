Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Elementary board concerned about gun safety

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:13am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

As the Supreme Court, legislators and President Biden weigh in on gun control, there is a local aspect that trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District also feel is important. Gun safety.

At the request of Susan Liebes, board trustees at a recent board meeting discussed supporting a resolution supporting safe gun storage. After hearing her explanation of the need for the local action, the board unanimously approved the proposed resolution.

Liebes cited information from the New England Journal of Medicine that firearms were the leading...



