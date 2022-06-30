Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hope Clinic for Women has officially been stacked

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:13am

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Community Stack Cofounder Kim Reath, left, and board member Joan Eberle deliver a stack of baby formula cans to Hope Clinic for Women.

FALLBROOK – Founded by Sommer Walker and Kimberly Reath, the mission of The Community Stack is to serve as a liaison between local nonprofits and the donors and vendors who can support them.

The Community Stack's first act of charity was to aid Hope Clinic for Women in their desperate need to find baby formula. As the national crisis grew, clients of Hope Clinic found themselves in dire need. The Community Stack founders searched diligently online and, using funds generated from monthly dues paid by them and their wonderful board of directors, they were able to provide Hope Clinic and th...



