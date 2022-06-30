Hope Clinic for Women has officially been stacked

FALLBROOK – Founded by Sommer Walker and Kimberly Reath, the mission of The Community Stack is to serve as a liaison between local nonprofits and the donors and vendors who can support them.

The Community Stack's first act of charity was to aid Hope Clinic for Women in their desperate need to find baby formula. As the national crisis grew, clients of Hope Clinic found themselves in dire need. The Community Stack founders searched diligently online and, using funds generated from monthly dues paid by them and their wonderful board of directors, they were able to provide Hope Clinic and th...