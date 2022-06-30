Southwest Construction Services given BES traffic improvements contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District awarded Southwest Construction Services, Inc., the construction contract for operational traffic improvements around Bonsall Elementary School.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote June 15 approved a $212,864 contract with Southwest Construction Services, which is based in Lakeside, for the work. The scope of work includes modifying the existing drop-off route, a parking lot overlay, traffic striping, signage, bollards, and barrier arm gates.

“We’re significantly increasing the queue ability,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Cl...