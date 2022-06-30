Baker, Dent chosen for Valley League first team

Torralba, Smith on second team

Fallbrook third baseman Jaxon Dent fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first against Tri-City Christian, March 1. Dent was chosen for the Valley League all-league first team. Village News/Shane Gibson

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League baseball coaches placed four Fallbrook High School players on all-league teams.

Mitchell Baker and Jaxon Dent were part of the Valley League first team. The second team included Derick Torralba and Tanyon Smith.

"It shows you our depth," Fallbrook coach Pat Walker said of having four all-league players. "These kids were a huge part of our finishing strong."

The Warriors won their final three regular-season games, two of which were Valley League contests, to finish the regular season with a 15-13 record. Fallbrook was 5-7 in league play for...