Stage your home with these 5 tips
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:36pm
Jane Kepley
Special to the Village News
Staging is a vital tool when selling a property. The majority of buyer's agents say staging can increase offers by anywhere from 1% to 20%, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
On a home listed at $400,000, that could mean up to $80,000 more.
Do you want to market your property better, or potentially fetch a higher sale price? Keep these staging tips in mind:
1. Focus on important rooms. If you don't have time or want to spend enough to stage the whole house, focus your efforts on a few rooms. NAR's staging report show...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)