Stage your home with these 5 tips

Staging a home includes arranging the front porch and door, cleaning up the yard and making the home look more welcoming. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Staging is a vital tool when selling a property. The majority of buyer's agents say staging can increase offers by anywhere from 1% to 20%, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

On a home listed at $400,000, that could mean up to $80,000 more.

Do you want to market your property better, or potentially fetch a higher sale price? Keep these staging tips in mind:

1. Focus on important rooms. If you don't have time or want to spend enough to stage the whole house, focus your efforts on a few rooms. NAR's staging report show...