Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County kicks off Experience the Outdoors Program

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:51pm

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

A new initiative to spread the word about county parks, teach people about the outdoors, share fun, and promote equity, inclusion, accessibility and opportunity, kicked off Friday, July 1 with Summer Movie at the Park at the Waterfront Park.

The "Experience the Outdoors Program" will be an energetic, monthly drive with up to 75 free events scheduled through June 2023 – 37 through December – to increase public awareness of county regional parks and highlight activities and services available to everyone.

The program will be built...



