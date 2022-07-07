Bonsall Chamber honors its members
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:33pm
BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce held a Mix & Mingle event June 23 to recognize its long-time members. See list below.
The event also included wine tasting with Chris and Angelique McInerny from Bonsall Fine Wine and Spirits.
Charter Members/Founding Member
● Randy Carlson of Bonsall Dentist – Charter/Founding Member 1990, 31 years
17 year Members
● Howard Townsend, CFP of Townsend & Townsend Financial Planning
● River Village Plaza
● Karen Estes of Hatter, Williams & Purdy Insurance
● The Village News
16 year Members
● Daniel's Market
● Bon...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)