Bonsall Chamber honors its members

Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:33pm

Candyce Yee, left, presents Randy Carlson, center, with a certificate of commendation from Supervisor Jim Desmond while Nikki Birchall, Bonsall Chamber president-elect, provides a certificate of appreciation for being a charter member.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce held a Mix & Mingle event June 23 to recognize its long-time members. See list below.

The event also included wine tasting with Chris and Angelique McInerny from Bonsall Fine Wine and Spirits.

Charter Members/Founding Member

● Randy Carlson of Bonsall Dentist – Charter/Founding Member 1990, 31 years

17 year Members

● Howard Townsend, CFP of Townsend & Townsend Financial Planning

● River Village Plaza

● Karen Estes of Hatter, Williams & Purdy Insurance

● The Village News

16 year Members

● Daniel's Market

● Bon...