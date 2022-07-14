Boys & Girls Clubs of North County turns 60
Last updated 7/15/2022 at 9:49am
FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County gathered with many of their closest friends, dignitaries, and supporters on July 7 to celebrate 60 years of service in the Fallbrook community.
For 60 years, the club has been the place for youth to go after school for fun memories with friends, programs that would enhance their learning experience, and relationships...
