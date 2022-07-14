French named to spring 2022 dean's list

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon – Linfield University announces that Joel French of Bonsall earned dean's list honors during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean's list identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.

French is currently a student on Linfield's McMinnville campus pursuing a degree in applied physics: engineering focus.

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Or...