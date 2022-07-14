Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

French named to spring 2022 dean's list

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:49pm



MCMINNVILLE, Oregon – Linfield University announces that Joel French of Bonsall earned dean's list honors during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean's list identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.

French is currently a student on Linfield's McMinnville campus pursuing a degree in applied physics: engineering focus.

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Or...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 22:53