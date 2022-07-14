Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos School District approves $3.375M budget

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District approved a $3,375,169.96 budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

A 5-0 Vallecitos School board vote June 28 approved the budget. The amount is down 13.8% from the $3,916,439.80 budget the school district had for fiscal year 2021-22.

“We are hopeful. We are optimistic about our new budget, but yet we are cautious. We recognize that we have declining enrollment, we are excited that the budget has new programs that will benefit our students,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Maritza Koeppen, who is also the principal of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 23:25