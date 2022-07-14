Vallecitos School District approves $3.375M budget

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District approved a $3,375,169.96 budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

A 5-0 Vallecitos School board vote June 28 approved the budget. The amount is down 13.8% from the $3,916,439.80 budget the school district had for fiscal year 2021-22.

“We are hopeful. We are optimistic about our new budget, but yet we are cautious. We recognize that we have declining enrollment, we are excited that the budget has new programs that will benefit our students,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Maritza Koeppen, who is also the principal of...