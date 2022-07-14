Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Silvergate Fallbrook to host 'A Night at Graceland' fundraiser to benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 7/15/2022 at 9:04am

Residents at Silvergate Fallbrook are ready to rock-n-roll at the community's summer fundraiser, "An Evening At Graceland," Thursday, July 28, from 4- 6 p.m. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook will bring local seniors together with the greater Fallbrook community for a lively summer fundraiser – "An Evening at Graceland" – Thursday, July 28 from 4-6 p.m.

The event will help support the essential work undertaken year-round by the Fallbrook Food Pantry and provides the Fallbrook community with a unique opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of local children, families, and seniors in need.

Festivities will include a live Elvis impersonator performing many of the singer's rock-n-roll classics, an interactive dance duo and re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

