Schools hiring at North County Education Job Fair

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – School districts and charter schools in North County will be hiring for a variety of teaching and non-teaching positions at a special Careers in Education Job Fair July 23.

The job fair, organized by the San Diego County Office of Education, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the North County Regional Education Center, 255 Pico Ave. in San Marcos.

“Attendees will have an opportunity to meet directly with human resources representatives from multiple north county districts and charters as well as other districts from around San Diego County,” said Adina Sullivan-Mar...