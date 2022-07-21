County Clerk offers new 'Summer Love After Hours,' offering evening wedding appointments, ceremonies

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg expanded office hours this summer to offer a new “Love After Hours Evening Wedding Services” program starting July 20. Couples may book an appointment for an evening wedding on the following Wednesdays this summer: Aug. 10, and Sept. 14, between the hours of 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Chief Deputy Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk Jordan Marks said, “Our County Clerk team has taken another step to make sure that your wedding day is perfect with our new ‘love after hours evening wedding’ appointment offerings to make it easier for you, you...