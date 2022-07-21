Arias selected as Warriors' male senior student-athlete for 2021-22

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego High School Sports Association annually honors a male athlete and a female athlete from each CIF San Diego Section member as a senior student-athlete, and Marco Arias Jr. was chosen as Fallbrook High School’s Male Senior Student-Athlete for 2021-22 school.

“Quite a leader at Fallbrook High School,” said Fallbrook High School Athletic Director Patrick Walker.

The award is given to seniors based on athletic, leadership, and academic criteria. “It was just a really big honor to be chosen out of all the student-athletes at Fallbrook,...