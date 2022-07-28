Fallbrook student named Bank of America Student Leader

SAN DIEGO – Bank of America announced three high school students and one recent graduate were selected as Student Leaders, an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities.

These students are working with local nonprofit Just in Time for Foster Youth, earning $17 per hour. They also receive a Chromebook as part of the program and will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.

Only about one in three teens in San Diego are a part of the workforce, a number that has been stead...