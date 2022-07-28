Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook student named Bank of America Student Leader

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 6:16pm

Itsarely Palma Castillo of Fallbrook is a Bank of America Student Leader. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Bank of America announced three high school students and one recent graduate were selected as Student Leaders, an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities.

These students are working with local nonprofit Just in Time for Foster Youth, earning $17 per hour. They also receive a Chromebook as part of the program and will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.

Only about one in three teens in San Diego are a part of the workforce, a number that has been stead...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/28/2022 22:23