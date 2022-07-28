Cruising in the age of Covid

Snapshots from Alaska, Part 1

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

For our 60th birthday last year, my twin sister and I decided to go on a cruise to Alaska. We had had a rough year with our mom dying in August 2020, clearing out her house in six months to pay the reverse mortgage, then having to move ourselves twice in 2021.

Planning a trip gave us something to look forward to. Our first cruise, in 2007, was the same trip on Holland America's MS Oosterdam, and our mom went with us. Our next two cruises were on different lines to different places and I decided Holland America was the best one. Its last cruise of the seas...