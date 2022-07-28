Pfaff takes over as BWC President
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 5:53pm
BONSALL – The leadership abilities of Mary Jo Pfaff and her dedication to the Bonsall Woman's Club was very evident when she accepted the position of president for the 2022-23 term. While she was serving on the BWC Board of Directors as corresponding secretary, she volunteered to chair the 2021 Annual Christmas Fundraiser. This was a three day successful community event. At the same time, she was chair of the club's Charitable Donations Committee.
When Pfaff first joined the club in 1997, she was the Bonsall School Liaison reporting school activities at the BWC monthly meetings. She ch...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)