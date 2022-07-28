Pfaff takes over as BWC President

The Bonsall Woman's Club new board of directors includes, from left, seated, Marlene Rantanen, recording secretary; Mary Jo Pfaff, president; Mary Jane Poulter, 1st VP, dean of chairmen; Maura Button, 4th VP, ways & means; standing, Frances Pyle, co-chairmen, 3rd VP, programs; Cindy Gibson Floyd, co-chairmen, 2nd VP, membership; Emily Manley, co-chairmen, 3rd VP, programs; Helen Poddoubnyi, treasurer; Bev York, co-chairmen, 2nd VP, membership; Sydne Gilbert, corresponding secretary and Sally Sebeckis, hospitality. Not pictured, Patty Merriam, communications.

BONSALL – The leadership abilities of Mary Jo Pfaff and her dedication to the Bonsall Woman's Club was very evident when she accepted the position of president for the 2022-23 term. While she was serving on the BWC Board of Directors as corresponding secretary, she volunteered to chair the 2021 Annual Christmas Fundraiser. This was a three day successful community event. At the same time, she was chair of the club's Charitable Donations Committee.

When Pfaff first joined the club in 1997, she was the Bonsall School Liaison reporting school activities at the BWC monthly meetings. She ch...