Sheriff's log
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 6:11pm
July 19
4200 block Fallsbrae Road Residential burglary
11100 block Pala Road Theft
July 20
100 block South Main Avenue Burglary
400 block Ammunition Road Vehicle theft/break-in
5200 block Mission Road Possession of controlled substance
July 21
900 block East Mission Road Assault
1100 block South Mission Road Burglary
4700 block Vierra Serra Vehicle break-in/theft
July 23
1400 block Alturas Road Vandalism
July 24
Gum Tree Lane @ North Stage Coach Lane Drunk in Public/Drugs/combo
July 25
2500 block Olive Hill Road Plane crash
