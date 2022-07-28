Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff's log

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 6:11pm



July 19

4200 block Fallsbrae Road Residential burglary

11100 block Pala Road Theft

July 20

100 block South Main Avenue Burglary

400 block Ammunition Road Vehicle theft/break-in

5200 block Mission Road Possession of controlled substance

July 21

900 block East Mission Road Assault

1100 block South Mission Road Burglary

4700 block Vierra Serra Vehicle break-in/theft

July 23

1400 block Alturas Road Vandalism

July 24

Gum Tree Lane @ North Stage Coach Lane Drunk in Public/Drugs/combo

July 25

2500 block Olive Hill Road Plane crash

 

