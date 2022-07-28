Temecula Community Recreation Center is undergoing a facelift

Ava Sarnowski

Valley News Intern

A transformative three-part refurbishment is now underway at Temecula Community Recreation Center, the largest community center in Temecula that serves more than 235,000 people annually, according to Temecula city officials.

Phase 1 of the refurbishment at Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Road in Temecula, will consist of a full repair, updating the building to fit current standards, as well as needed maintenance.

Phases 2 and 3 will focus on expansion and other improvements throughout the facility, said the city spokesperson in an emailed...