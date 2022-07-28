BUSD holds athletics clinics

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District held sports clinics during the final three weeks of June.

Students entering sixth through 12th grades had opportunities to participate in co-ed volleyball, co-ed tennis, cross country and track and field, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, and softball clinics. Classes at Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School concluded June 8, and the clinics began June 13.

“They were great. We had just the right people and just enough people,” said Bonsall High School Athletic Director An...