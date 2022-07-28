Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD holds athletics clinics

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 5:01pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District held sports clinics during the final three weeks of June.

Students entering sixth through 12th grades had opportunities to participate in co-ed volleyball, co-ed tennis, cross country and track and field, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, and softball clinics. Classes at Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School concluded June 8, and the clinics began June 13.

“They were great. We had just the right people and just enough people,” said Bonsall High School Athletic Director An...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/28/2022 22:16