FLC offers volunteer work events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy has some volunteer opportunities for residents to participate in. The group is also asking for donated items for its Stagecoach Sunday auction. Those can include gift certificates, travel opportunities, items to fill themed baskets, art, wine and spirits. Volunteers are also needed to help plan and work at Stagecoach Sunday on Oct. 2.

A few of their regular volunteer events are paused during the hottest part of the year, but they can still use help at the ones listed below. Volunteers can just show up with work gloves, water, and sun protection...