FGMS honors heroes in return to county fair

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society booth at the county fair localized the salute to heroes theme. Ellie Pahe is one of the volunteers working in the booth. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Fair's Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry exhibit returned for this year, which meant that the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society booth also returned to the county fair.

The theme of this year's fair was Heroes Reunite, which paid tribute both to superheroes and to actual first responders and other community heroes. The FGMS booth recognized local heroes and the county fair, which is normally the largest fundraising activity for the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, saw the sale of more than 4,000 FGMS grab bags as well as other items sold at...