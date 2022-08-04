Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD community benefit latent powers upheld by protest hearing results

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 1:57pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The protest hearing on expanding Fallbrook Public Utility District latent powers to provide for public community facilities did not produce sufficient signatures to trigger an election.

The protest hearing held by San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission was on June 14, and on Aug. 1 the LAFCO board voted 8-0 to accept the results of the protest hearing. The latent powers expansion will become effective once all other conditions have been satisfied.

An 8-0 LAFCO board vote April 4 expanded FPUD’s latent powers to include parks and recreation,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 17:56