FPUD community benefit latent powers upheld by protest hearing results

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The protest hearing on expanding Fallbrook Public Utility District latent powers to provide for public community facilities did not produce sufficient signatures to trigger an election.

The protest hearing held by San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission was on June 14, and on Aug. 1 the LAFCO board voted 8-0 to accept the results of the protest hearing. The latent powers expansion will become effective once all other conditions have been satisfied.

An 8-0 LAFCO board vote April 4 expanded FPUD’s latent powers to include parks and recreation,...