Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

P.E.O. honors scholarship recipients

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:51am

P.E.O. scholarship winners include, from left, Madilyn Golden, ERin Burnett, Yareli Albino and Rose Wagner. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Santa Margarita Reciprocity Bureau of P.E.O. held a Scholarship Tea Saturday, July 30, at the Fallbrook Woman's Club to honor the five recipients of the Fallbrook Bonsall Scholarship. Tea sandwiches and cookies were provided by many P.E.O. sisters and were enjoyed by all.

Four of the five scholarship recipients were able to attend. Each of the four in attendance gave a brief talk to tell a little about themselves and their future goals.

Yareli Albino will be attending Cal State San Marcos and majoring in social science. Erin Burnett will be attending UC Davis and majoring...



