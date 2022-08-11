REINS Fun Day Horse Show is The Greatest Show on Earth!
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 9:43am
FALLBROOK – On July 30 and 31, REINS put on another successful Fun Day Horse Show. This year’s theme was Candyland. Barrels were painted with gumdrops, poles were bright purples and yellows, and staff wore bright pink shirts.
Families enjoyed music, hot dogs and refreshments provided by REINS volunteers, Terre Duensing and Marianne Knight. Families and friends chee...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)