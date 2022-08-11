Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Melissa Etheridge to headline at Pala Aug. 21

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:59am



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present one of rock music’s greatest female icons, Melissa Etheridge, Sunday, Aug. 21, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater, a spokesperson said.

Etheridge’s critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum, the spokesperson said. Her popularity built around such memorable songs as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy” for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, “Yes I Am,” fea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 20:37