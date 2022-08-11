Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk: Plays and concerts this month

 
Elizabeth Yougman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Broadway San Diego will run “Disney’s Lion King” from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11. Tickets go fast. Also, for one night only “Jerry Seinfeld” will appear for two shows. For tickets go to 619-564-3000 or https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

CA Center for the Arts, Sept. 2-4, “The Piano Men, Beatles Edition” for one weekend at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido, 760-839-4149, https://artcenter.org/.

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory has extended “The Remarkable Mr. Holmes” until Aug. 28 in Solana Beach. It was a kick! For tickets,...



