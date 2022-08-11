Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hospice of the Valleys offers support series

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:48am



FALLBROOK – Hospice of the Valleys will be hosting two weekly support series at the Fallbrook Regional Health District’s Community Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road. Both series will go from 10-11:30 a.m. with a to go lunch provided.

The Bereavement Support Group will run Thursday, Sept. 8 through Thursday Oct. 13. Registration is required, by calling Mike Patton, 951-200-7800, by Sept. 5.

The Caregiver Support Series will run Friday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Oct. 14. Registration is required, by calling or emailing Kristi Necochea, 951-639-7779 or [email protected] by Sep...



